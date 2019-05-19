|
|
Jean Dillon age 85 passed away in her Palos Heights, IL home on 5/-9/09. She predeceased her husband (Jack Dillon) who passed on 4/4/13.Jean was born on 5/19/24 and attended Indiana University and worked with the famous psychologist B.F. Skinner. She was an accomplished golfer and lived a colorful and sophisticated life enjoying residences and experiences from California to Florida. Witty and bright, fiery and passionate, loyal and steadfast. Jean is survived by her three children;John(Susan)Mark and Matthew(Gary) and her two grandchildren; Jacqueline and John William.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019