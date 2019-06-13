Jean was born in Vermillion, SD, graduating University High School as valedictorian in 1941. She attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis for three years and Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD for one year, majoring in education. Jean taught all eight grades in rural schools until joining the Woman's Christian Temperance Union in Evanston, Illinois, in 1947, becoming the national leader of their children's branch, the Loyal Temperance Legion, in 1955. Jean married Lyle Burgess in 1965 and adopted Lyle's children by a previous marriage, Douglas and Priscilla. She continued to be active in the WCTU. A gifted writer and artist, she authored several children's temperance curricula which were widely used throughout the national organization. As seamstress she made custom overcoats, suits, shirts, ties and wedding dresses. She was an active member of Hillside Free Methodist Church in Evanston until moving to Woodstock and joining the Woodstock Free Methodist Church. Jean and Lyle were also active members of the Gideons. Jean is survived by husband, Lyle Burgess; son, Douglas Burgess (Penny); daughter, Priscilla Madsen (Karl) and grandchildren, Shannon Silver (Brennan), Adam Burgess (Jessie), Olivia Madsen; great grandchildren Theo, Colin and Wyatt Silver; sisters Dorothy Mandsager, Devona Swiggum and Corinne Chilstrom (Herb) and many loving nieces and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by parents, Jens and Edith Hansen; sister, Alice Hansen; nephew, Andrew Chilstrom; brother, Harold, and sister-in-law, Olive Hansen; brothers-in-law Harley Swiggum and Robert Mandsager. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 21 10:30 am at Woodstock Free Methodist Church, 934 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, IL Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary