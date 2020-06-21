Jean E. Mason, 92, of Long Grove passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brooklyn, New York to Harold and Fanny Davis. During World War II Jean married her high school sweetheart, William B. Mason, who preceded her in death in 1997. She helped him start Mason Chemical Company in 1968. While raising a family, she went back to college earning her BA degree from Northwestern University and her Masters of Arts from Northern Illinois University. Passionate about education, Jean became a teacher at Roslyn Road School from 1968 to 1976. Specializing in reading disabilities, it was said, "She could teach a stone to read." From 1976 to her first retirement in 2000 she was principal of Countryside Elementary School in Barrington. Touching and enriching the lives of her students was her goal, and she insisted it be the goal of the teachers she hired. She was so beloved by them, that for the next 20 years, they would regularly meet for lunch to celebrate her leadership as principal. Her avid love of reading led to the founding of the Jean Mason Library at Countryside School. Always up for a challenge and chafing at retirement, she became an Adjunct Professor at Roosevelt University as a Supervisor of Student Teachers until 2012. Jean loved traveling the world. She was also an accomplished pianist and music lover. This combination helped her win every Music Trivia Contest on the cruises she took. She led by example and inspired you to be the best you could be. Compassion emanated from her. Her lasting legacy will always be the love and caring she had for everyone, especially her family. She was cherished in life; she will be mourned in death. Survivors include 4 children, Carole Nugent, Bruce (Pat) Mason, Marc (Jeanette) Mason, Gregg (Diane) Mason; grandchildren, Josh (Traci) Nugent, Bill, Jean, and Marc Mason; Alec, Ashley and Amber Mason; and great grandchildren, Quinn, Connor and Ian Nugent. In lieu of flowers, please donate memorial gifts to Barrington CUSD 220/Jean Mason Library and send to Barrington School District 220, 515 W. Main St., Barrington, IL 60010. A Celebration of Life will be announced later this summer. Visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.