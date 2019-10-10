Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Jean F. Haff nee Warren beloved wife of the late James J. Haff; loving mother of Kathleen (Timothy) Kulak, Kevin (Linda) Haff, Janet (Edmond Shanahan) Haff and the late Karen and Linda Haff; devoted grandmother of Matthew (Jackie) Kulak, James Haff, Zachary (Kate) Kulak, Jason Haff and Caitlin Shanahan; cherished great grandmother of 3; dearest sister of Donald (Linda) Warren and the late Robert (Mary) Warren; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:30 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Family Lot Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
