Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
551 Boulder Hill Pass
Oswego, IL
Jean G. Bochenek


1922 - 2019
Jean G. Bochenek Obituary
Jean G. Bochenek (nee Drwenski), age 97, a longtime resident of Oswego, IL, formerly of Ciereo, IL, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 at her Oswego home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 3, 1922 in Doniphan, MO to the late Francis and Michael Drwenski. She is the beloved mother of Lorraine (the late Raymond) Fischer and Ronald Bochenek; loving grandmother of six and great grandmother of three. Visitation will be Monday, July 29 3:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 15219S. Joliet Rd. Plainfield, IL 60544. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Interment will take place at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego. For more information, please call (815)436-9221.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 27, 2019
