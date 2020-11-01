1/1
Jean Gillies
Jean Gillies, age 91, of Evanston. Loving mother of Janice Mueller, Laurie (Keith) Pitner, Kendra (Scott) Simpson. Dear grandmother of Alison, Alexander (Megan), Michael, Kerry, Kathryn, and Jenna. Adoring great grandmother of Oliver. Kind sister to the late Flora Martin and the late Donald Gillies. Jean was a renaissance woman. She received her Ph.D. in Art History from Northwestern University while raising her 3 daughters as a single mom. After receiving her Ph.D. she began teaching Art History at Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU). While a professor of Art History she also was the Coordinator for the Women's Studies Program and developed the course Images of Women in Art, which led to the film "American Women-Daughters of a Dream". She retired from NEIU in 1999. Jean was obsessed with the Bottecelli's Primavera and worked on a manuscript for years finally becoming a book which was published in 2010 as "Botticelli's Primavera – The Young Lorenzo's Transformation". Jean loved playing bridge and was an American Contract Bridge League Life Master. She was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, loved going to the ballpark and one of her favorite memories at Wrigley Field was taking the rosin bag to the pitcher's mound in 2014. She loved to travel and said one of her most adventurous things she did was driving on the wrong side of the road in England and traveling to Italy alone without knowing the language. Jean is a long-time member of Lake Street Church in Evanston.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 the Funeral Service will be held privately. The Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 1:00 p.m. To view the Funeral Service go to www.donnellanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Street Church of Evanston, 607 Lake Street, Evanston, IL 60201.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2020.
