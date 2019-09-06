|
Jean Gorski, age 100; beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Ronald (Maryann), the late Joseph Richard, the late Robert and the late Barbara; she was very fond of her four step-grandchildren: Melissa, Kyle, Sean and Rob Crowe; dear sister of Evelyn Tyszko, Diane Szwed, the late Edward Szwed, the late Lillian Lela and the late Adeline Miles; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Saturday at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien from 10:00 A.M. until time of prayers at 11:30 A.M. to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass at 12:00 P.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019