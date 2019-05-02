|
|
Jean Grace Gully (nee Edwards) passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold W. Gully, and mother, Gertrude Groth Edwards Mowat. She is survived by her son, David Gully, and her sisters Lynette Gertrude Edwards Wilde and Joan Louise Edwards Walsh. She is also survived by her grandchild, Gabrielle Gully, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jean was born in Chicago, IL on May 17, 1928. She was a graduate of Morton High School, in Berwyn, IL. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held from 3:00pm to 4:45pm Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 139 East 1st St, Hinsdale. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 2 to May 3, 2019