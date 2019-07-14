|
Jean H. Dziadus, nee Dankowski, age 83, beloved wife of Peter; loving mother of Mary (Matthew) Smialek, and Peter, Jr. (Jeanne); dear grandmother of Matthew Smialek, Holly (James) Kelly, Scott-Michael Smialek, and Susan-Lily (Christian) Garcia; cherished great-grandmother of Emberlynn Grace Garcia. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am to St. Thecla Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Donations to the appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019