Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Jean Dziadus
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Dziadus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean H. Dziadus


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean H. Dziadus Obituary
Jean H. Dziadus, nee Dankowski, age 83, beloved wife of Peter; loving mother of Mary (Matthew) Smialek, and Peter, Jr. (Jeanne); dear grandmother of Matthew Smialek, Holly (James) Kelly, Scott-Michael Smialek, and Susan-Lily (Christian) Garcia; cherished great-grandmother of Emberlynn Grace Garcia. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue Niles on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am to St. Thecla Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Donations to the appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now