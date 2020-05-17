Jean Huebner Fetridge, 73, died on May 4, 2020 from complications of a long-term illness. The daughter of Imelda Walters and Charles A. Huebner, she grew up in Northfield, IL, attended Sunset Ridge School, Tournesol and Brillantmont schools in Switzerland, New Trier, Ferry Hall, and Briarcliff College in Briarcliff Manor, NY.
Jean worked for Dean Witter Reynolds, the office of Mies van der Rohe, Needham, Harper and Steers, but she particularly enjoyed working for a wonderful team at Drexel, Burnham Lambert. She was active in many civic and charitable organizations. She was a 40-year member of the Women's Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, chairing the 1993 Passavant Cotillion, and she especially enjoyed looking after and assisting at the board's gift shop, Pulse, in Northwestern Hospital. She could rarely pass by a gift shop in other places, stopping to see if there was something unique Pulse should acquire.
Jean had a constant smile on her dimpled face, and an incredibly positive attitude that never failed to affect those she was with.
She enjoyed traveling and dining with her many friends, but it was her greatest pleasure to be with her family, especially when they all gathered for cocktails on the porch in Michigan. Jean had a love for learning and trying new things, and went after those objectives with steeled determination. She was a mentor and good friend to many.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brother Edward Huebner, and is survived by her loving husband, Clark W. Fetridge; her devoted children, Clark W. Fetridge II (Jessica) and William Hamilton Fetridge; her adored grandchildren, Matthew Clark Fetridge and Nicholas William Fetridge; and her sister Anne Huebner Abercrombie. In addition, special thanks go to her wonderful caregivers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Rosehill Cemetery. Donations can be made in Jean's name to The Women's Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 541 N Fairbanks Ct Ste 800 Chicago, IL 60611, www.wbnorthwestern.org
Jean worked for Dean Witter Reynolds, the office of Mies van der Rohe, Needham, Harper and Steers, but she particularly enjoyed working for a wonderful team at Drexel, Burnham Lambert. She was active in many civic and charitable organizations. She was a 40-year member of the Women's Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, chairing the 1993 Passavant Cotillion, and she especially enjoyed looking after and assisting at the board's gift shop, Pulse, in Northwestern Hospital. She could rarely pass by a gift shop in other places, stopping to see if there was something unique Pulse should acquire.
Jean had a constant smile on her dimpled face, and an incredibly positive attitude that never failed to affect those she was with.
She enjoyed traveling and dining with her many friends, but it was her greatest pleasure to be with her family, especially when they all gathered for cocktails on the porch in Michigan. Jean had a love for learning and trying new things, and went after those objectives with steeled determination. She was a mentor and good friend to many.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brother Edward Huebner, and is survived by her loving husband, Clark W. Fetridge; her devoted children, Clark W. Fetridge II (Jessica) and William Hamilton Fetridge; her adored grandchildren, Matthew Clark Fetridge and Nicholas William Fetridge; and her sister Anne Huebner Abercrombie. In addition, special thanks go to her wonderful caregivers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at Rosehill Cemetery. Donations can be made in Jean's name to The Women's Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 541 N Fairbanks Ct Ste 800 Chicago, IL 60611, www.wbnorthwestern.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2020.