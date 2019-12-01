|
|
Jean H. Lenzen (nee Sowinski), age 99, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy. Loving mother of Connie (Tom) Grabowski, Edward Lenzen and Sandra (Dan) Kovacs. Dear grandmother of 7. Great-grandmother of 16. Great-great-grandmother of 3. Fond sister of the late Zigmund (the late Helen) and Tedeus (the late Val) Sowinski. Memorial services will be held at a later date. For those who knew Jean, her favorite saying was, "Oh how nice." For info 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019