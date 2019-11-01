|
Jean Hoffmann Downey died on October 13, 2019, having had a wonderful life. She was a long time resident of the Chicago area, though still a New Yorker at heart. She was married to the late Bill Downey for 67 years and is survived by their seven children and spouses, twenty grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Her legacy is summed up by her eldest grandchild who posted: "Grandma was a pillar of strength, a symbol of humility, an example of faith and a living testament to our family values of meaningful conversation, mindfulness, education and a good "rum bomb" at 5 pm." She was a loving, no nonsense woman who was happy to sacrifice her time for others. Throughout her 93 years Jean was an avid reader, athlete, volunteer and the cherished friend of many. Her Sacred Heart education prepared her to face whatever challenges presented themselves and she dealt with any adversity with grace and good humor. Her Manhattanville College yearbook referred to Jean as "Our Model & Queen". She was certainly that to her loved ones and we will miss her greatly. A funeral Mass will be held for Jean at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Catholic Parish in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer International.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019