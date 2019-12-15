|
Born March 30, 1926 in Plainfield, NJ, passed away December 10 in his Des Plaines home. The son of Jean and Margaret Rossi (nee Marra), he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ilene; daughters Mary Noonan (Bill), Anna Shew, Paula Cafferata; son John; grandchildren John Noonan (Allie), Kaia Noonan, Kirstin Shew, Warren Shew, Eric Shew, Joseph Cafferata (Kellie), Gina Cafferata, Mary Cafferata, Thomas Cafferata and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Norma Carroll (Bruce) and Anthony Rossi (Barbara). Jean served in the US Navy from 1944-1946. After leaving the Navy, Jean received his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology in 1957 from the University of Ottawa. He began his career in alcoholism treatment at Willmar State Hospital in Willmar, Minnesota in 1951. There he met and married his wife, Ilene Lindsoe. In 1961, he and his family moved to Illinois to aid in the development of The Alcoholism Treatment Center at Lutheran General Hospital. He was program director from 1969 until 1974 when he moved into private practice. In retirement he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. Visitation and Memorial Service is planned for December 28, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Mount Prospect, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019