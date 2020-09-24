Jean L. Spencer (nee Campbell), age 95, of La Grange Highlands; loving wife of the late Roland I. Spencer; devoted mother of Scott (Debra) and Fred (Nancie) Spencer and Sally Varga; cherished grandmother of Todd Parke, Krista Whitten, Keri (Josh) Henry, Jesse (Jarod) Graves, Daniel (Ashley) Varga, Kevin (Beth) and Jack Spencer; beloved great-grandmother of Dustin, Trista, Kambell, Charley, and Sophie. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ann (Howard) Roler, Paul (Mildred) and Max Campbell and her in-laws Max Spencer and Rosalind (Willard) Bainter; aunt and friend of many. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit of 50 and social distancing guidelines will be set in place. Masks required. Family and friends are invited to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. directly at the gates of Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery, 9100 Archer Ave., Willow Springs for interment. Memorials may be given to Highlands Presbyterian Church. For Service Info: 708-352-6500