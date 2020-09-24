1/
Jean L. Spencer
{ "" }
Jean L. Spencer (nee Campbell), age 95, of La Grange Highlands; loving wife of the late Roland I. Spencer; devoted mother of Scott (Debra) and Fred (Nancie) Spencer and Sally Varga; cherished grandmother of Todd Parke, Krista Whitten, Keri (Josh) Henry, Jesse (Jarod) Graves, Daniel (Ashley) Varga, Kevin (Beth) and Jack Spencer; beloved great-grandmother of Dustin, Trista, Kambell, Charley, and Sophie. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ann (Howard) Roler, Paul (Mildred) and Max Campbell and her in-laws Max Spencer and Rosalind (Willard) Bainter; aunt and friend of many. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit of 50 and social distancing guidelines will be set in place. Masks required. Family and friends are invited to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. directly at the gates of Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery, 9100 Archer Ave., Willow Springs for interment. Memorials may be given to Highlands Presbyterian Church. For Service Info: 708-352-6500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
SEP
29
Interment
11:00 AM
Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
