Jean Laser Kipnis-Schultz
1926 - 2020
Born Jan.17,1926,passed Oct.14 2020.Jean adored the 7 siblings she survived:Meyer, Anne, Lillian,Myrtle,Raymond,Pearl,& Harriet.She was deeply loved by her high school sweetheart, husband and father of her 3 children, Nathan Kipnis and widowed by age 37. Frank (Opa) Schultz was a wonderful 2nd husband and travel companion later in life.She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Mark & Kay Kipnis, Ellen & Dave Glatt, Lori & Steve Christman. Grandma Jean was very involved in the lives of her 9 grand children :Sara, Amanda, Blair, John, Todd, Jason, Mark, Rayna, & Sam. She delighted in the recent birth of great-grandchild Isabel Kay. She is survived by several loving nieces and nephews and cousins.A celebration of life will be held when it is safe for loved ones to gather. In lieu of flowers , please donate to the charity of your choice. Funeral will be graveside only and is private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
