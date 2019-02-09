Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Richter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Leadaman Richter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Leadaman Richter Obituary
Jean L. Richter, of Lombard, age 94, died on January 31, 2019. Loving wife of the late David W. Richter; beloved mother of Pamela (Jeffrey) Erickson, James, and Barbara (Garry) Prange; proud grandmother of Davin (fiancée Amy) and Jon-Anders Erickson, Katherine (Louis) Terronez and Matthew Richter, Michelle and Grant Roque; and dear great-grandmother of Vivi Terronez. Born in Oak Park IL, Jean spent her life surrounded by family and friends. As a staunch "DOOPer", she instilled her strong sense of tradition and work ethic in her children. As a longtime executive assistant, Jean loved to keep others organized and up to the minute with everything from daily horoscopes to recent obituaries. She will be dearly missed. Interment will be private. Memorials to or the would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.