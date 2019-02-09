|
Jean L. Richter, of Lombard, age 94, died on January 31, 2019. Loving wife of the late David W. Richter; beloved mother of Pamela (Jeffrey) Erickson, James, and Barbara (Garry) Prange; proud grandmother of Davin (fiancée Amy) and Jon-Anders Erickson, Katherine (Louis) Terronez and Matthew Richter, Michelle and Grant Roque; and dear great-grandmother of Vivi Terronez. Born in Oak Park IL, Jean spent her life surrounded by family and friends. As a staunch "DOOPer", she instilled her strong sense of tradition and work ethic in her children. As a longtime executive assistant, Jean loved to keep others organized and up to the minute with everything from daily horoscopes to recent obituaries. She will be dearly missed. Interment will be private. Memorials to or the would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019