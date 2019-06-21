Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
With profound sadness we announce that Jean M. Barker, 89, was called to heaven on June 16, 2019. She passed peacefully into God's loving arms surrounded by her family. Jean strengthened our family with her love and unwavering support. She cherished visits with loved ones and anticipated her steadily ringing telephone. She was a good listener, easy to talk to, and always shared her outspoken advice. Jean had an eye for fashion and style. Her sense of humor could bring laughter to any circumstance. She had a profound love for Dunkin Donuts coffee and strawberry milkshakes. Jean was a kid at heart, always ready to skip a meal and have dessert. She loved all animals and was always feeding them. Jean is the centerpiece of the entire family. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel to have been a part of her life or the extent of the void she left behind. We know she will continue to watch over us and guide us every day until we meet again. Jean is the beloved wife of the late, Robert R. Barker; Loving mother of Linda Kay Rudnicki, Donna Jean Draper and Patricia Susan Spengel; Devoted grandmother of Kevin (Heather), Randall (Chasity), James (Karah), Kristopher (Whitney), Kimberly (Brian), Kristy (John), David and Stephen; Proud great-grandmother of Emma Leigh, Jack, Molly, Evelyn, and Theodore. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Service 10:30 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, treat your loved ones to dessert before your meal and know you're getting applause from up above.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
