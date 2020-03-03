|
|
Jean Maxine Simon nee Glessner, 83 of River Grove, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of Jerry. Loving mother of Johanna (John) Pichman, Jennifer Keenan (Michael Allen) and the late precious Sally Jane Keenan. Cherished grandmother of Ashley, John and Abigail. Dear great grandmother of Zackary, Bradley, Wesley and Penelope. Dearest sister of Joan (Donald) Moore, Howard (Jean) Glessner and the late Patricia Emmert, John, Richard and George Glessner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday, meet at Mary Seat of Wisdom Church, Park Ridge, for Mass at 10 AM. Luncheon to follow. Private interment Beverly Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 PM Wednesday at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). If desired, memorials to Alzheimer's, Parkinsons or Leukemia greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808
