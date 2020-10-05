1/
Jean M. James
Loving mother of Marc (Deidre), Jeff (Tina), and Eric (Lauren); Proud grandmother of Daveeno, Lauren, Courtney, Spencer, Isabella, and Benjamin; Beloved sister of the late Marilyn (late George) Liebforth, and the late Margie (Don) Ferrentino; Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL; Interment immediately following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
OCT
7
Service
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
OCT
7
Interment
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
