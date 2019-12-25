|
|
Jean Sinderson
Nee Dvorak
Age 86 passed away peacefully Sunday December 22, 2019. A resident of the Carillon Community in Plainfield, formerly of Lemont and Berwyn. Beloved twin sister of Joan Dvorak; daughter of the late Frank and Mae Dvorak, sister of the late Frank (Virginia) Dvorak and Eleanor (Edward) Lukes; loving wife of the late Joseph Belina and Thomas Sinderson; aunt of one niece and three nephews. She was a 42-year employee of the 3M company. Visitation Friday December 27, 2019 from 9 am to 10:30 am at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Funeral Mass to follow 11 am at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Romeoville. Family and friends are invited to meet at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside for Committal Prayers at 1 pm, no procession. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 886-2323
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 25, 2019