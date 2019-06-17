|
|
Adolfino , Jean Marie Jean Adolfino, nee Novelli of Lombard, formerly of Frankfort, age 74. Beloved wife of Jim. Loving mother of Jim (Debbie), Joseph, Dan, and the late Diana (Roger) Whirley. Proud grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother to many. Dear sister of Joseph and Anna. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home; 10501 W. Cermak Rd; Westchester (2 blocks West of Mannheim Rd) on Tuesday June 18, 2019, from 3:00pm to 9:00pm with a Chapel Service at 8:00pm service. Interment Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. For further info. 708-F.U.N.E.R.A.L.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019