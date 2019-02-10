|
Jean Marie Byrnes died February 2, 2019 peacefully at home in Oak Lawn, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Arthur Byrnes. Loving Mother of Bill (Liz) Byrnes, Kathy (Paul) Slattery, John (Jenny) Byrnes, Jim (Patti) Byrnes, Tom Byrnes, and Kevin (Jill) Byrnes. Devoted Grandmother of nine and Great Grandmother of two. She is survived by her sisters Barbara Donnell and Virginia (Kay) Daly. Although a long time resident of Oak Lawn, she spent her later years living the good life in Bonita Springs, Florida. No wake will be held; however, a memorial mass will be scheduled in late Spring at St. Linus Church, Oak Lawn. She requested a private burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.Memorial gifts can be sent to: Parents & Friends of the Ludeman Center (PFLC)P.O. Box 754Park Forest, IL 60466
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019