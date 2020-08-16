Jean Marie Hills, nee Shevlin, age 79, in God's Care on August 7, 2020 in Northbrook, IL, after a long struggle with illness. Beloved wife of Dick Hills for 57 wonderful years. Born in Chicago to Fran and Frank Shevlin. Jean was the consummate loving mother to Karen (Jamie) Knott, Mike (Julie Carlson) Hills, Jim (Lynn Soderlund) Hills, Rich (Lori Mercogliano) Hills, Bill (Cindy Falese) Hills, and Krissy Hills; cherished grandmother of Sean (Andrea Nelson), Megan and Ashley Knott, Jimmy, Kyle, Maddi, Jack, Dan, Michael, Ben, and Henry Hills; step grandmother of Madi and Mo Scariano; great grandmother of Jordan Knott. Jean was a temporary foster mother to eight newborn babies with Catholic Charities in Illinois and Florida. Jean was a longtime member of St. Norbert Church in Northbrook. Due to complications from the virus no services will be held. Interment will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery.