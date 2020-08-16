1/1
Jean Marie Hills
Jean Marie Hills, nee Shevlin, age 79, in God's Care on August 7, 2020 in Northbrook, IL, after a long struggle with illness. Beloved wife of Dick Hills for 57 wonderful years. Born in Chicago to Fran and Frank Shevlin. Jean was the consummate loving mother to Karen (Jamie) Knott, Mike (Julie Carlson) Hills, Jim (Lynn Soderlund) Hills, Rich (Lori Mercogliano) Hills, Bill (Cindy Falese) Hills, and Krissy Hills; cherished grandmother of Sean (Andrea Nelson), Megan and Ashley Knott, Jimmy, Kyle, Maddi, Jack, Dan, Michael, Ben, and Henry Hills; step grandmother of Madi and Mo Scariano; great grandmother of Jordan Knott. Jean was a temporary foster mother to eight newborn babies with Catholic Charities in Illinois and Florida. Jean was a longtime member of St. Norbert Church in Northbrook. Due to complications from the virus no services will be held. Interment will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
August 16, 2020
Dick,
We are happy to have known Jean and enjoyed her loving presence.
May the angels welcome her into paradise.
Please accept our sincere condolences.

Marcia and Andy Niec
Marcia and Andrew Niec
Friend
August 11, 2020
Dick,
We're so sorry about the passing of Jean - what a lovely person and wonderful neighbor for the last 11 years.

May she rest in peace
Michael and Debbie Chudnoff
Neighbor
