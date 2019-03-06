|
Jean Marie Kotowski, nee Marshall, age 91, beloved wife of the late Joseph J.; loving mother of Nancy, Susan (Richard) Hewitt, Joseph M. (Jean E.) and Kathie Kotowski; proud grandmother of Lindsey and Conner Hewitt, Joseph A., Timothy P., Daniel D. and James K. (Gabrielle) Kotowski and Mary Ruth and Raymond J. Salata; cherished great-grandmother of Ceanna Rose Hewitt, Ava Kathleen Nunez and Sophia Ruth Kotowski. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Terrace of Naperville Activity Fund, 2920 Leverenz Rd, Naperville, IL 60564. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019