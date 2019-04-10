Jean Marie O'Brien, nee Closter, age 91, of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones; native of New Rochelle, NY; graduate of Ursuline High School and College of New Rochelle by the age of 20; former employee with New York Bell in Manhattan and later Illinois Bell until her retirement in 1988; Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of George O'Brien, Gabrielle (the late Byron) Evans, Sharon O'Brien, Bernadette O'Brien and Jean (Ernesto) Alvarez, and grandmother "Mamu" of James (Mallory) Evans, Christopher O'Brien, Megan and Kathleen Alvarez; cherished daughter of the late Frances and Florence Closter; dear sister of the late Francis X. Closter. Jean spent her youth enjoying her family and their farm. She would sell vegetables in the summer and apples and homemade cider in the fall from the from wall of the garden. As Jean reached adulthood during WWII she would often attend the USO dances, and then she met George O'Brien and filled the dance card for the rest of her life. They were married in 1951 and went to have 37 years together before George's passing. Jean enjoyed her friends, lighthouses, pinochle (any kind of card games), and travel, both local car trips and overseas. She especially loved her travels to Spain and the Lladro factory which helped to foster her extensive collection of Lladro. Jean's biggest joy was spending time wither with her family and grandchildren. She was a light in the family that will be deeply missed. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 9:15 a.m. until time of funeral 10:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 - Attn Team BeeAmazing. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary