Jean Marie Wickham, nee Laffin, 92, of Willowbrook, former 44-year resident of Western Springs, passed away peacefully after recuperating from surgery. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jack E. Wickham, and her brother, Milton C. (Rosemarie) Laffin. She is survived by her sister, Lois De Lacy (late Donald) of Granite Bay, CA. She is also survived by her son, Thomas D. (Maryann) Wickham and daughter, Jill A. (Richard) Marten, both of Woodridge, IL. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kevin (Rachael) Marten, Katie (Neil) O'Hara, Kirby Marten, Alyssa Wickham, Samantha Wickham and her 5+ great-grandsons, Jack, Michael, Benjamin, Liam, Finnegan, and one October "player to be named later." Jean was born in Wausau, WI but lived most of her life in the Chicago area. Her life bore witness to the Depression, WWII, and many decades of progress and change. She loved her Wisconsin roots, returning regularly to relive fond memories. Her 1941-1945 high school years witnessed the highs and lows of "the war years." She was a young woman working in downtown Chicago on VE and VJ days. Jack and Jean married on Nov. 6, 1948 and began their family in 1952. Her family, friends, and home were the center of her universe. Her sense of humor and love of social gatherings will be remembered by many. A more generous woman never lived. Jean was a longtime member of Western Springs Methodist Church, worked at times for the Western Springs Water and Public Works departments, before becoming administrative assistants for School Districts 101 and 105. She retired from District 105 in 1996. In her later years, she was a Willowbrook resident, still getting her hair done once a week and driving around in her sporty car. Her life outlook of continuing to move forward each day is a life lesson. The family would like you to celebrate her life in a way that represents your relationship with her. Memorial contributions to the in Jean's memory would be greatly appreciated. Due to the current health situation, service and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL at 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020