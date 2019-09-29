Home

Jean Marino Obituary
Jean Marino, age 96, of Franklin Park. Beloved wife of the late John S. Marino; loving mother of Sandra (the late James) Savage; dear nana of James Jr. (Vicki) Savage, Brian (Michelle) Savage, and Kristen Savage; devoted great-grandmother of Ryan Stringer and Emma, Mia, Anthony and Jimmy Savage; fond sister of Dolly; preceded in death by sisters Lucille, Angie, Eleanor, Violet, and Nina; loyal aunt and friend of many. A visitation was held on Monday, September 30, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. A funeral mass was held Tuesday October 1, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 330 N Westmore Ave, Villa Park. Mass 10:15 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019
