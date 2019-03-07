|
Jean Marshall Keneipp, born May 16, 1925, passed away on February 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis Marie Keneipp for over 68 years. Jean was a WWII veteran with the 44th division. After the war he obtained degrees in engineering at U. of I. followed by a long career as a consulting engineer. A life-long Cub fan, he threw out a first pitch in 2015. He is survived by loving sons David, his wife Leslie and their children Everitt and Sarah; Brian and his wife Ashima; Mark and his wife Thitaya; Walter, his wife Angie and their daughter Emma. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019