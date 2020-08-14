Jean Mary Deacon, 85, of Rolling Prairie, IN, passed away peacefully at 4:08 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at La Porte Hospital, La Porte, IN. She was born August 22, 1934, in Chicago, IL, to Henry and Margaret (Phillips) Killham.
Jean enjoyed reading, trivia games, movies, decorating and traveling the world when she was a travel agent. Surviving are her three children, Lawrence Deacon of Mokena, IL, Debra (George) DiMatteo of Henderson, NV and Patrick Deacon of Rolling Prairie, IN; six grandchildren, Jamie (Craig Anderson), Justin (Whitney) and Jon DiMatteo and Kayla, Kara and Kristin Deacon.
Preceding in death were her parents; husband, Charles Deacon; sister, Beverly Kurtz; brother-in-law, John Kurtz; and aunt, Marie Huebner.
Cremation will take place. There will be no service. Burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements. Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com
