Jean McClellan
Jean McClellan age 99 Beloved mother of Dennis(Margaret), JoAnn(Bill) Hughes, Maryjo (Rudy) McClellan-Zablocki, and the late Jimmy. Loving Grandmother of Mark (Nicole) Daley, Jennifer(Brian) Rodriguez, Joseph Daley, Nicole (Paul) David, Danielle (Pedro Munoz) Sobotka, Michael, Caitlin (Mike Howes) Sobotka, Timothy, and Megan( Mike) Sobotka. Great Grandmother of 17. She was proceeded in death by her siblings. Many nieces,nephews relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday 2 PM until time of Funeral Service 7 PM at Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream IL 630-510-0044


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
