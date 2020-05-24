A lifelong resident of the south side of Chicago, Jean Michael Regan, 73, returned home on May 20th, 2020, guided by her faith and surrounded by her loving children. Jean Michael was born in Chicago on August 17, 1946 to the late Rita (nee Johnson) and Martin Francis Regan. She graduated from Mother McAuley High School in 1964, Mundelein College in 1968 and then began her teaching career in the Archdiocese of Chicago. She married in 1972 and began a lifetime journey of motherhood. Jean is survived by her four children - Thomas (Amy) Faragoi, Patrick (Karen) Faragoi, Jean Michael (George) Compton, and Paul (Joy) Faragoi; her three grandchildren Marty, Emily and Abigail; her sister Elizabeth (late Joseph) Cairo, her brothers James Regan and Phillip (Selma) Regan and the late Dr. Thomas Regan (Jill); loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her loving children fondly remember her commitment to her family, the Catholic faith, and her frequent reminder to always "say your prayers." In her later years she felt compelled to share her love and kindness in a compassionate way by helping grieving families honor their deceased loved ones. Beyond her commitment and selfless service to others, Jean loved to be with her children and grandchildren, traveling to Florida and Colorado, gardening, and everything about interior decor and design. Jean will be remembered most fondly by all for her selfless love and compassion and her endless commitment to her family. Services and interment private at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Family plans to host a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angiosarcoma Awareness, Inc. https://www.cureasc.org/donate/ or the Society of the Little Flower https://www.littleflower.org/ . Please leave a memory for the family on Jean's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.