|
|
The daughters - Margaret, Carol, Joan and Susan, along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends mourn the passing of Jean M. Lake and Robert A. Lake. Jean passed away on March 1, 2018 followed by Robert on November 8, 2018.They lived happy and loving lives and are missed dearly. A mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2324 W Chase Ave #1, Chicago, IL, will be held in their honor on Friday, June 7, at 11am followed by a final blessing at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 700 N River Rd, Des Plaines, ILThe family welcomes those who would like to participate in the celebration of their lives.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 27 to June 2, 2019