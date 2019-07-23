|
Jean Montwicki nee Twohey; Beloved wife of the late Gerald; Loving mom of Julie (Chris) Mosher and the late John; Proud and devoted grandma of Aaron (Stephanie), Amanda (Anthony), Isaiah, Jordan, Hannah, Tinsae, Alex, Payton and Parker. Dear sister of the late Robert (Norrine) and her twin, Joan Kathryn Twohey; Fond aunt, cousin and friend of many. Jean won five battles with cancer. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E Irving Park Road (at Prospect) Itasca. Family and friends will meet Thursday, 10:00 am for a Mass of Christian burial at Holy Ghost Church 254 North Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019