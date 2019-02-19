Resources More Obituaries for Jean Murray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sister Jean Murray OP

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dominican University lost an invaluable leader and dedicated friend with the passing of Sister Jean Murray on February 14. Sr. Jean died at the age of 91 at the Dominican Motherhouse in Sinsinawa, WI.A Sinsinawa Dominican Sister for 66 years, Sr. Jean served as president of Rosary College, now Dominican University, from 1981 to 1994. She joined the college in 1961 as a French teacher and later served as chair of the foreign languages department. She led the college's international program in Fribourg, Switzerland for many years and launched in 1997 the Fanjeaux Pilgrimage, an annual trip throughout southern France that retraces the footsteps of St. Dominic, founder of the Dominican Order. The program attracts representatives from Dominican-sponsored colleges and universities. Sr. Jean served the Sinsinawa Dominican congregation as a provincial councillor for the Southeast Province from 1976 to 1980. She was the first woman to lead the Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities and founded the Dominican Higher Education Council. Born in Broadview, IL, Sr. Jean graduated from Trinity High School and received her bachelor's degree in French from Rosary College and her doctoral degree in French from the University of Fribourg. She received the prestigious academic honor, Les Palmes Academiques, from the French government in 1976 for her leadership in promoting French contributions to education and culture. After her retirement, Sr. Jean was a regular presence on campus, attending student activities and cheering on athletic teams. In 2012, the university named its newest residence hall in her honor. "There was a quiet strength about Jean Murray that defined who she was and all that she accomplished," reflected President Donna Carroll. "She always had the best interest of the institution in her heart and mind. She described her later university years as a ministry of presence, continuing the relationship-centered Rosary College tradition." Sr. Jean is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and the Sisters with whom she shared her life. A funeral mass will be held at the Dominican Motherhouse in Sinsinawa, WI on February 20 at 10:30 a.m. A memorial mass will be held at Dominican University on March 2 at 11 a.m. in Rosary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Sr. Jean Murray, OP Scholarship at Dominican University. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries