Jean Nelson Bulfin, 92, passed away at home in Lauderdale-by-the Sea, Fl on Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Joliet, Il. and grew up in Elwood. After graduating from Joliet Township HS, Jean entered the nursing program at Little Company of Mary Hospital on the South Side of Chicago. It was shortly after completing her degree that she met her future husband, Dr. Matthew Bulfin. She was predeceased by her parents, Blanche Delaney and Pol Nelson, her brother Bob, her beloved husband Matt, sons Jim and Tom and her grandson Sean. She is survived her children, Bob (Gail), John (Joey), Sue and Colleen Maloney (Greg), her grandchildren, Katie Piane, Molly Vallier, Meghan Monteiro, Brigid Burke, Michael Bulfin, Jim Doody, Bill Doody, Molly Morgan and Matt Maloney and her great grandchildren, Johnny, Josie, Hank, Nolan, Vincent, Tyler, Claire, Emma, Teagan, Alana, Leila, Liam, Pierce and Jack.
Visitation will be held on Tues., Feb. 25th, 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral mass at Assumption Catholic Church (2001 S Ocean Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062).
Funeral arrangements: Kalis-McIntee Funeral & Cremation Center, 954-566-7621. Online condolences at KalisMcintee.com
Memorials may be made in Jean's name to the Pink Lady Thrift Shop, Holy Cross Hospital Auxiliary, 4725 N. Federal Hwy, Ft. Laud., FL 33308.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020