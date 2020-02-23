Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kalis-McIntee Funeral Home
2505 North Dixie Highway
Fort Lauderdale/Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-7621
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:15 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
2001 S. Ocean Blvd.
Laud-by-the-Sea, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
2001 S. Ocean Blvd.
Laud-by-the-Sea, FL
View Map

Jean Nelson Bulfin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Nelson Bulfin Obituary
Jean Nelson Bulfin, 92, passed away at home in Lauderdale-by-the Sea, Fl on Feb. 17, 2020. She was born in Joliet, Il. and grew up in Elwood. After graduating from Joliet Township HS, Jean entered the nursing program at Little Company of Mary Hospital on the South Side of Chicago. It was shortly after completing her degree that she met her future husband, Dr. Matthew Bulfin. She was predeceased by her parents, Blanche Delaney and Pol Nelson, her brother Bob, her beloved husband Matt, sons Jim and Tom and her grandson Sean. She is survived her children, Bob (Gail), John (Joey), Sue and Colleen Maloney (Greg), her grandchildren, Katie Piane, Molly Vallier, Meghan Monteiro, Brigid Burke, Michael Bulfin, Jim Doody, Bill Doody, Molly Morgan and Matt Maloney and her great grandchildren, Johnny, Josie, Hank, Nolan, Vincent, Tyler, Claire, Emma, Teagan, Alana, Leila, Liam, Pierce and Jack.

Visitation will be held on Tues., Feb. 25th, 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral mass at Assumption Catholic Church (2001 S Ocean Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062).

Funeral arrangements: Kalis-McIntee Funeral & Cremation Center, 954-566-7621. Online condolences at KalisMcintee.com

Memorials may be made in Jean's name to the Pink Lady Thrift Shop, Holy Cross Hospital Auxiliary, 4725 N. Federal Hwy, Ft. Laud., FL 33308.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -