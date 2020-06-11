Jean Nichols Thompson, 91, a resident of Evanston since 1960, died peacefully on June 2. Beloved wife of Charles (deceased), loving mother of Linda (Anthony) Stonehocker LaFianza, David, Carol, Jim (Diane), and Edward. Warm-hearted grandmother of John (Jaime) Stonehocker, James (Barbara) Stonehocker, and Quinn Silver Thompson, and great-grandmother of five.



Born on November 24, 1928, in Houston, Texas, she graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1945. Before marriage, she used her business degree working for Phoenix Life Insurance, then later kept books for local businesses and assisted seniors in completing their income taxes. She distinguished herself in numerous community organizations. She was an active member of the Unitarian Church of Evanston and sang in the church choir for many years. Her interests included choral music, canoeing, couture sewing, tailoring, and quilting.



A memorial service will take place at the Unitarian Church of Evanston at a date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: North Shore Choral Society, PO Box 103,



Evanston IL 60204-0103.





