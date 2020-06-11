Jean Nichols Thompson
1928 - 2020
Jean Nichols Thompson, 91, a resident of Evanston since 1960, died peacefully on June 2. Beloved wife of Charles (deceased), loving mother of Linda (Anthony) Stonehocker LaFianza, David, Carol, Jim (Diane), and Edward. Warm-hearted grandmother of John (Jaime) Stonehocker, James (Barbara) Stonehocker, and Quinn Silver Thompson, and great-grandmother of five.

Born on November 24, 1928, in Houston, Texas, she graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1945. Before marriage, she used her business degree working for Phoenix Life Insurance, then later kept books for local businesses and assisted seniors in completing their income taxes. She distinguished herself in numerous community organizations. She was an active member of the Unitarian Church of Evanston and sang in the church choir for many years. Her interests included choral music, canoeing, couture sewing, tailoring, and quilting.

A memorial service will take place at the Unitarian Church of Evanston at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: North Shore Choral Society, PO Box 103,

Evanston IL 60204-0103.


Published in PL-North on Jun. 11, 2020.
June 9, 2020
Although I didn't know Jean well, and hadn't seen her in years (since she stopped attending IQI meetings), I just adored her. Her poise, dry wit and quietly funny persona made attending meetings when she was president a joy. I just loved to hear her turns of phrase regarding the somewhat dry business of running an organization. As current president of IQI, I have more than once commented that I ALWAYS try to "channel" Jean Thompson.
Melanie Anderson
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
I so fondly remember Jean from her years in the Illinois Quilters Guild. I enjoyed her wit and her stories especially from her working life. She was a strong, positive woman and I know that her spirit will carry on in former friends and in future generations of her family.
Patti Carrington
Friend
June 8, 2020
I really enjoyed getting to spend time with Jean on Wednesday mornings at Morning Glories. I drew on her wealth of sewing, (and other!), knowledge, often. She had sharp wit that entertained us and a kind, warm heart. I've missed her presence.
I'm so sorry for your, and our, loss.
Janet Tuzzolino
Friend
