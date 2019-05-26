Jean Noffsinger Lindburg, 87, died May 15. She was born August 3, 1931 in Madisonville, KY to Edith (Cartwright) and Malcolm Noffsinger. Jean attended Tilton Elementary School and Austin High School in Chicago and the University of Illinois, where she received a B.S. in Dietetics in 1953. She worked as a dietician at Northwestern University until she married Arthur Richmond Lindburg in 1958. They divorced in 1972. In the late 1960s, Jean studied at the Temple of Kriya Yoga in Chicago, where she became a yoga teacher. In the 1980s, she worked as a dietician for the WIC program until she retired. Jean is survived by her brother, Thomas (Carol) Noffsinger, her daughters, Jeanie (Jerry) Caggiano, Amy Lindburg and Neva (Alex) Muñoz, her son, Russell (Kathy) Lindburg, and 11 grandchildren: Grant, Adam, Olivia, Willa, Andrew, Zoe, Ryan, Sophia, Enzo, Anna and Marcus. She was also beloved stepmother to Barbara (Marcos) Lindburg-Schor and Neva Joan Lindburg. A celebration in Jean's memory will be held June 23rd; details are being finalized. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "The Marcus Muñoz Special Needs Trust" to assist with caregiving and equipment needs for Jean's youngest grandchild, who is challenged by severe cerebral palsy. Checks may be sent to 301 Carol Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary