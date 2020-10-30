Jean P. Kidd, wife of Donald Kidd, for 68 years passed away on October 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Jean is survived by her husband Donald and her children Donald (Ann) Kidd, Beverly (the late George) Laxton, David (May) Kidd, Barbara (David) Fitzgerald, Daniel Kidd, Brenda Kidd, her ten grandchildren and her three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Johnson. A memorial mass will be held on February 16, 2021 (Donald and Jean Kidd's 69th Wedding Anniversary) at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mokena, Illinois at 10:00 a.m.





