Jean Regan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving mother of Thomas (Amy) Faragoi, Patrick (Karen) Faragoi, Jean (George) Compton, and Paul (Joy) Faragoi. Loving Grandma Jean of Marty, Emily, and Abby. Loving sister of Betty (late Joe) Cairo, Jim Regan, Phil (Selma) Regan, and the late Thomas Patrick (Jill) Regan. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private at this time due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to Angiosarcoma Awareness, Inc. https://www.cureasc.org/donate/, or American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/ would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Jean's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved