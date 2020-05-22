Loving mother of Thomas (Amy) Faragoi, Patrick (Karen) Faragoi, Jean (George) Compton, and Paul (Joy) Faragoi. Loving Grandma Jean of Marty, Emily, and Abby. Loving sister of Betty (late Joe) Cairo, Jim Regan, Phil (Selma) Regan, and the late Thomas Patrick (Jill) Regan. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment private at this time due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to Angiosarcoma Awareness, Inc. https://www.cureasc.org/donate/, or American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/ would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Jean's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.