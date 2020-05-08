Jean S. Christopher
Jean S. Christopher, beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of Mario (Linda), Antonio (fiance Annie), Angelo (Natalie), & Steven (Shawn) Christopher; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Benjamin) Nau, Michael (Erini), Nicholas, Niko, Hayley, Nino, Brandon, Gina & the late Brogan; great-grandmother of Noah, Nathaniel, Marianna & Alexandra; dear sister of Linda Morris, Delores Busch & the late Judy Scali & Jackie Wieland; beloved aunt and friend of many. Services will be held privately, funeral arrangements entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside/ Westchester. www.hursen.com or 800-562-0082



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
2 entries
May 8, 2020
Sunshine & Joy Garden in Garden Trug
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jackie Larucci
May 8, 2020
Think of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
Sophia
