Jean Smith Gaertner passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, Ill. She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on November 5, 1935, to A.J. and Cecilia Daniel Smith, and was raised in Harper, Iowa, alongside her sister Joan. The two shared an incredible bond throughout their lives. As a young teenager, Jean rode her bicycle around the tiny town of Harper, asking residents about local happenings, then wrote up news articles to contribute as a "stringer" to the Daily Courier. The editors were so impressed by her talent and gumption that they hired Jean as a reporter. She was trusted with numerous high-profile assignments - among them interviewing President Harry Truman when his train made a stop in Ottumwa. Jean's father had been a foreman for Natural Gas Pipeline, which opened the door to Jean writing for its corporate magazine Between the Lines in Chicago. She quickly rose to become editor. During this time Jean attended night school to earn a Bachelors Degree at DePaul University and a Masters from the University of Michigan. Jean attracted the attention of another Natural Gas employee, Fritz Gaertner, a Fulbright Scholar from Vienna, Austria. They married on August 23,1969 and their daughter, Senta, was born on June 19, 1970. Jean treasured being a mother and did an incredible job of balancing her career and home life. The family loved to travel- especially to Fritz' native Austria to visit family, to explore new places and to spend time in nature. Jean continued to be recognized by executives at Natural Gas and ultimately served as Director of Corporate Communications. Her work in all mediums of communications - including film - was honored with numerous awards. She was invited to join Executive Women International and became the group's President. After taking an early retirement, Jean discovered a passionate interest in city government. She began her second career working at the City of Chicago's Department of Human Services and was eventually promoted to Assistant Commissioner by Mayor Richard M. Daley. Jean truly flourished in this final chapter of her professional life. She loved her staff and the residents she served. Jean treasured her title of "Ama" to Senta's three children who she adored. She was their biggest supporter, always involved in tennis and soccer tournaments, school plays and chorus concerts. Jean was incredibly proud of Senta and her husband Andy, and the family and life they built together. Jean was a woman of great faith, courage and endless inner strength. Even though she endured a series of severe health issues, her optimism and resilience were an inspiration to all who had the honor of knowing her. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 15 to May 17, 2020.