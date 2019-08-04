Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Trace Chapel
200 Village Drive
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Jean T. Hatch

Jean T. Hatch Obituary
Jean T. Hatch, passed away in her 100th year; loving wife of the late Edward; beloved mother of Nikki (Robert) Munch, Debbie (Terry) Green and Jill (Morgan) Cragin; cherished grandmother of Douglas (Kibben) and Thomas (Angela) Rumohr, Christopher (Jenna) Green, Courtney (Nathan) Millholland, Heather (Giovanni) Buonsante, Kerry (Nick) Biskelonis and Madeline Cragin; great grandmother of 14. Memorial Service 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 10th at Oak Trace Chapel, 250 Village Drive, Downers Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations to Infant Welfare Society appreciated. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home, (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
