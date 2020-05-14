(nee Higgins) left us peacefully on May 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Stuparitz. Preceded in death by her parents; William and Margaret Higgins and sisters; Leona (Donald) Dunlap and Rita (Bud) Hawkins. Survived by her family; Linda (late Arnold) Mininger, Delilah (Chris) Clark, Emma Cortez, Rilie Cortez, Madison Clark, Jim (late Betty) Rickard, Harvey Rickard, Mary (Ronald) Marek, and late Tommy Rickard. Jean was also loved by the Stuparitz family and is survived by Rose (late Walter) Stec, Mary (late Edward) Stuparitz, Kathryn (Robert) Bowen, Robert (Sharon) Stec, William (Pam) Stec, grandson Christopher Conley and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services & Interment at Saint Mary Cemetery will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.