Jean V. Rodgers, 86, of Broadview passed away Friday, May 1, 2020; the beloved wife of John Rodgers; loving mother of Dolores (Ralph) Holmen, John (Elizabeth) Rodgers, Carol (Paul) Pokryfke; and James Rodgers; adored grandmother of ten; an aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a cousin to Phyllis Cantu. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900, www.mossfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
A wonderful Aunt who will be missed by my entire family. Rest In Peace Auntie Jean.
Lawrence Rocco
Family
