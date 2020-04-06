|
Jean Ellen Wilburn passed away at the age of 88 in North Prairie, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and her son, Brian. Jean was born in Hortonville, Wisconsin on June 16, 1931 to Dale Osmond Farmer and Mary Ellen Steffen Farmer.
Jean was the loving mother of Karen Nelson (Lynn), Michael, Steven, and Mark; and the caring grandmother of Sara and Irene Wilburn, and Brittnay Hilton.
Jean spent most of her life living in Chicago, eventually moving to South Holland and still later to Lisle, Illinois. Jean was an artistic soul that loved decorating and painting on canvas. She was a creative seamstress and loved to crochet. Jean was a talented baker and enjoyed teaching her skills to her daughter and grandchildren. Throughout her life she was an avid reader.
Our love for her will be eternal, forever in our hearts.
A private burial and interment is at Oakland Memory Lane Cemetery in Dolton, IL.
