Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1500 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Jeane M. Glynn


1956 - 2019
Jeane M. Glynn Obituary
Jeane M. Glynn, age 63, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2001, formerly of Downers Grove, IL, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born July 17, 1956 in Chicago, IL.

Beloved daughter of Georgeane C. Glynn (nee Brooks) and the late James P. Glynn, cherished and devoted sister of James (Janet) Glynn, Michael (Jasclyn) Glynn, David (Eileen) Glynn, John (Kimberly) Glynn and Mary (Michael) Peco, adored aunt of Morgan (Alex) and Brian; Ryan (Natalie) and Justin; Maggie, Jack, Maeve, Kyle, Kelly and the late Patrick, proud godmother of Ryan (Natalie), great-aunt of Emerson, fond niece of the late Kathryn "Kay" Glynn and Roseann Buttita, dear friend of Amy Dunne.

Visitation Sunday, September 22, 2019, 2:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.

Additional visitation Monday, September 23, 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeane's memory may be made to: Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA), 116 N. Schmale Rd., Carol Stream, IL 60188, (630) 681-0962, https://www.wdsra.com/ Please note in the memo line "In memory of Jeane Glynn."

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
