Jeanette Alice Doyle nee Williams; Loving wife of Lawrence Thomas Doyle for 63 years; Beloved mother of Lawrence G. Doyle, Lisa M. Doyle Fitzgerald, and Catharine C. (Michael) Dedek; Cherished Nana of Michael V. Hasty, Daniel J. (Mary) Fitzgerald, Kelly J. Fitzgerald, Matthew L. Fitzgerald; Proud great grandmother of Michael A. Fitzgerald; Dear sister of Catharine (the late James) Moran, and other dear siblings who preceded her in death; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Memorial Mass for Jeanette will be at a later date; In lieu of flowers Jeanette's family would appreciate donations to catholiccharities.net; Visitation and all Funeral Services are Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.