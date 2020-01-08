Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
175 E. Illinois Road
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Bayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Bayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Bayer Obituary
Jeanette Marie Bayer (nee Stis), age 78, at rest on New Year's Day, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary Bayer, loving mother of Gregory Bayer, Keith Bayer and Kristen Wolf and grandmother to Ava, Olivia and Jack Wolf, Connor and Grace Bayer and Joshua and Jeffrey Bayer. Sister of Georgia Fulks. She was born in St. Louis where she graduated from Washington University, taught school there and then moved to Lake Forest with her family where she loved life for forty years. Her special place was Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where she spent half the year and loved the sea, the mountains and the warm people. Visitation 5pm to 8pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest. Funeral Mass 10am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road in Lake Forest, Illinois. Interment following Funeral Mass. If you care to, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America

322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001or www.alzfdn.org. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -