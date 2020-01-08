|
|
Jeanette Marie Bayer (nee Stis), age 78, at rest on New Year's Day, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary Bayer, loving mother of Gregory Bayer, Keith Bayer and Kristen Wolf and grandmother to Ava, Olivia and Jack Wolf, Connor and Grace Bayer and Joshua and Jeffrey Bayer. Sister of Georgia Fulks. She was born in St. Louis where she graduated from Washington University, taught school there and then moved to Lake Forest with her family where she loved life for forty years. Her special place was Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where she spent half the year and loved the sea, the mountains and the warm people. Visitation 5pm to 8pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave., Lake Forest. Funeral Mass 10am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road in Lake Forest, Illinois. Interment following Funeral Mass. If you care to, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America
322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001or www.alzfdn.org. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020