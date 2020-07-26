Jeanette Becker (née Shipkowitz) age 90, beloved wife of Milton Becker, happily married for 70 years; loving mother David (Barbara) Becker, Michael Becker and Lillian (John) Oxford; cherished Grandma of Sara Becker, Rachel (Joseph) Magana, Lauren Becker, William Oxford and Sasha (Brandon) Dubich; adored great grandmother of Olivia and Henry; preceded in death by her sisters Lillian Temple and Rose Perlstein; treasured aunt to several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Jill Russell and Lolita Gocong for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Due to the pandemic services and shiva are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com