Jeanette Becker
Jeanette Becker (née Shipkowitz) age 90, beloved wife of Milton Becker, happily married for 70 years; loving mother David (Barbara) Becker, Michael Becker and Lillian (John) Oxford; cherished Grandma of Sara Becker, Rachel (Joseph) Magana, Lauren Becker, William Oxford and Sasha (Brandon) Dubich; adored great grandmother of Olivia and Henry; preceded in death by her sisters Lillian Temple and Rose Perlstein; treasured aunt to several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Jill Russell and Lolita Gocong for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Due to the pandemic services and shiva are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
